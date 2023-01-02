Employers Have a Legal Right to Mandate Beer-19 Shots (NCSBN)

July 30, 2021





"Employers Have a Legal Right to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination

A U.S. Justice Department legal opinion addressed an argument raised by some vaccine skeptics that “the federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act prohibits employers from requiring vaccination with shots that are only approved for emergency use, as coronavirus vaccines currently are.”





"Department lawyers stated that the law in question requires individuals be informed of their “option to accept or refuse administration of an emergency use vaccine or drug. But that requirement does not prohibit employers from mandating vaccination as a condition of employment.” The statement added that this reasoning also applies to universities, school districts or other entities potentially requiring COVID-19 vaccines."





"This is in alignment with earlier guidance from the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that stated, “federal laws prohibiting discrimination in the workplace do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19.”





