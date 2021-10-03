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Why Life Jackets Should Be Mandatory!
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383 views • October 03, 2021
Comedian JP Sears is doing a fantastic job of using humor and the laws of logic to awaken people gripped in Irrational anxiety and fear by the constant COVID propaganda. Here JP makes fun of the illogical COVID injection mandates.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GukIoZ8d3Ew
More great AwakenWithJP videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP/videos
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GukIoZ8d3Ew
More great AwakenWithJP videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP/videos
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