Where Do People Go When They Die? Hint: It Isn't Heaven Or Hell!
Saul2Paul
Saul2Paul
3 followers
2
46 views • 1 day ago

Where Do People Go When They Die? Hint: It Isn't Heaven Or Hell!


Scripture points to Sheol/Hades as the dead’s holding place, not immediate heaven or hell. Messiah’s three days, Jonah, and Luke 16 reveal compartments, awaiting resurrection and final judgment.


My Substack Article:

https://saul2paul.substack.com/p/wher...


Ministers Of The New Covenant ‪@emjmnc‬

Sheol & Gehenna Series (see article for links to these):

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 1-2 | video, transcript

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 3 (Fallen Angels, Tartarus) | video, transcript

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 4 (Chambers in Sheol) | video, transcript

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 5" (More on Tartarus and the Abyss) | video, transcript

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 6 (Review + Hades Definition) | video, transcript

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 7 (4 Human Chambers, Sheol) | video, transcript

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 8 (The Chamber of the Martyrs) | video, transcript

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 9 (3 Q/A, 1 Enoch, Review Chambers) | video, transcript

Sheol & Gehenna, Pt. 10 (1 Enoch Allusions, Rapha/Shades) | video, transcript


Left and Right Ministries | The Song of Creation

   • The Song of Creation - Left and Right Mini...

‪@LeftandRightMinistries‬


For more info on Radio Remnant Ministries (RRM):

Website: https://www.remnant-radio.com

Substack: https://saul2paul.substack.com/

Tiktok: / paulcurto4

Twitter: https://x.com/service2disrupt

biblehellprophecyresurrectiondeadhadessheolend-timesgehenna
