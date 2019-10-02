Are Southern Hemisphere Flights Real? -- Flat Earth Facts

Flat earth believers claim flights in the Southern Hemisphere are impossible because their map puts New Zealand and South America on opposite sides of their flat earth making them so far apart that you would have to travel at more than twice the speed of sound to make the journey in the twelve hours.Air New Zealand now flies direct to Buenos Aires from Auckland. The flight time is approximately 12 hours. They operate three return services a week with their Boeing 777-200 airplanes all year around.So to find out for myself if these flights are real I booked a return ticket to Buenos Aires in December 2017.I left Auckland on the evening of December 11, 2017 and arrived in Buenos Aires approximately 12 hours later, along with a full plane load of other people. I also took the return flight from Buenos Aires to Auckland on December 24, 2017 and that only took 10 hours to reach Auckland.To try and understand exactly where the planes were flying I took my iPhone with a data logger logging all the sensor information it could get for the flight. Unfortunately on the flight to Buenos Aires, perhaps to the design of the airplane, the iPhone could not pick up any GPS signal but on the return flight it was a different plane and I was able to get GPS coordinates for at least part of the flight. But the other senses like direction, altitude, speed, etc, were working an logging data on both flights.For a lot more information please visit: