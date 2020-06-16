© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 103 - The Truth About Political Blasphemy and Heresy
Follow
1
Share
Report
2 views • June 16, 2020
In the wake of the death of George Floyd - the protests, riots, looting, burning and murdering - it has become readily apparent to anyone paying attention that we have now entered a new era of forced conformity. You either go along with the party line, repeat after me word-for-word, or you risk being canceled, deplatformed, fired and/or charged with political blasphemy and heresy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.