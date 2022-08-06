Cannibals and Cabals: Different Strokes For Different Folks

Soylent Green 2022: Cannibal apocalypse or crazy conspiracy? “It's people. They're making our food out of people. Next thing they'll be breeding us like cattle for food. You've gotta tell them. You've gotta tell them!”



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***** Sources for this video *****





Soylent Green Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=18&v=SVpN312hYgU&feature=emb_logo





Pelosi and Climate:

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3187260/pelosi-taiwan-and-climate-why-military-conflict-might-be-good





China Locks Down Wuhan Again:

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dont-look-now-china-just-locked-down-million-wuhan-residents-again





Oil is not a fossil fuel:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BV2YFij5zbZk/





Biden on Leaf blower:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1555016741255729152





VIDEO: Don't worry, folks... Biden announced he will be running again in 2024: https://twitter.com/JasonBassler1/status/1554152745740877826





NYC Store Locks Down Cans Of Spam Amid Crime Wave: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-store-locks-down-spam-amid-crime-wave





Weird-ass cake clip: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PplYkOtxzD4i/





Food Banks Across America Report Record Demand And Record Shortages: https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/food-banks-across-america-report-record-demand-and-record-shortages





FBI Whistleblower Leaks "Internal Use Only" Document Of 'How To Spot A Domestic Terrorist': https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/fbi-whistleblower-leaks-internal-use-only-document-how-spot-domestic-terrorist





Tedros is protesting by not taking the lethal injection lol https://twitter.com/WendyB89696502/status/1555093751701377025?t=pEDzwLg54k9luzfEZ-iOjg&s=19



