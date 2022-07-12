WHO CONTROLS THE QUEEN..? (AIM4TRUTH HIDDEN HISTORY REVIEW)

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WHO CONTROLS THE QUEEN ? (HIDDEN HISTORY REVIEW)
(Aim4Truth) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zRT6FhVNddC1/ [SHARE]
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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
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SEE: https://aim4truth.org/ (Douglas)
SEE: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com (Michael)
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THE 200-YEAR INFORMATION WAR: THE UK-U.S. PILGRIMS SOCIETY CONTROLS THE PRESS THAT DIRECTS INTELLIGENCE (SPY-LIES) TO BEND WORDS AND CULTURE TO EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FAKE NEWS (ATHEISTIC SOCIAL FASCISM) https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html
THE ANGLO-AMERICAN (BRITISH) PILGRIMS SOCIETY & ITS CFR OFFSPRING USED THE MARSHALL PLAN, SHROUDED IN ANTI-COMMUNISM, TO SEIZE CONTROL OF GLOBAL BANKING USING NAZI & JAPANESE STOLEN GOLD https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2021/07/shocking-discovery-british-empire.html
EXTRAORDINARY NEW PROOF: VLADIMIR LENIN & COMMUNISM WERE CREATED BY GLOBALIST NEWSMEN FROM THE BRITISH-AMERICAN PILGRIMS SOCIETY
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/vladimir-lenin-communism-were-created.html
PROOF OF THE 100-YEAR ANGLO-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA WAR https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/01/the-100-year-anglo-american-propaganda.html
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