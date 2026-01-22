BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democide On The Rock
Gibraltar Messenger
Gibraltar Messenger
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 2 days ago

Been Injected? Watch this film. It's specifically targets Gibraltar, using testimony from internationally-known experts such as Mike Yeadon and Angus Dalgleish. For more, visit https://jforjustice.net/genorock.

10-minute preview on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/c5e28dc7-931f-48b3-8bc3-c642f3586560

2-minute clip on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/31b3b1d7-f0ee-44ee-a36d-8ad61fee464f


Keywords
vaccinesgenocidepandemictyrannydemocidegibraltar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Silent Assault: How Dioxins Infiltrate Your Body and How Nature Fights Back

The Silent Assault: How Dioxins Infiltrate Your Body and How Nature Fights Back

Coco Somers
The Light Code: How frequency, nutrition and nature defeat cancer — while Big Pharma fights to suppress the truth

The Light Code: How frequency, nutrition and nature defeat cancer — while Big Pharma fights to suppress the truth

Belle Carter
Research reveals lifestyle changes that can significantly lower DEMENTIA risk

Research reveals lifestyle changes that can significantly lower DEMENTIA risk

Kevin Hughes
Why Congress Must Act Now to Protect Homeopathy from FDA Overreach

Why Congress Must Act Now to Protect Homeopathy from FDA Overreach

Morgan S. Verity
How The EPA Betrays Public Health With Forever Chemical Approval

How The EPA Betrays Public Health With Forever Chemical Approval

Morgan S. Verity
Invisible invasion: How to slash your annual microplastic consumption by tens of thousands of particles

Invisible invasion: How to slash your annual microplastic consumption by tens of thousands of particles

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy