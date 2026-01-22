Democide On The Rock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Been Injected? Watch this film. It's specifically targets Gibraltar, using testimony from internationally-known experts such as Mike Yeadon and Angus Dalgleish. For more, visit https://jforjustice.net/genorock.
10-minute preview on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/c5e28dc7-931f-48b3-8bc3-c642f3586560
2-minute clip on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/31b3b1d7-f0ee-44ee-a36d-8ad61fee464f