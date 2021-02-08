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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-276-climate-models-central-banks-have-been-catastrophically-inaccurate
David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss how society may shift as a dozen cycles from economy to climate overlap for something massive around 2023. As we descend deeper into the Grand Solar Minimum this information will help protect your families during these changing times.
•Geoengineering
•Glacier National Park signs replaced
•Pope wants to start a global CO2 tax
•Government climate research now behind paywalls that used tax payer funds
•Changing emotional response words in the climate narrative
•Vatican Library
•Adverse seasonal conditions crop losses Canada
•Central banks and another financial crisis 2.0
•Cryptocurrency during a market correction
•Bank bail-ins
•Global Carbon Tax
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