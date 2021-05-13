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REAL America First Congressman Defends PATRIOTS
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60 views • May 13, 2021
Nick Fuentes details the letter Rep. Paul Gosar has written to the FBI DEMANDING an explanation for why America First patriots have been unconstitutionally placed on the No-Fly list after January 6th.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d6f877abcab27b5bd62c5
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609d6f877abcab27b5bd62c5
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