X22 REPORT Ep. 2932a - Every Move The [CB]/[WEF] & The Biden Admin Make Will Destroy Them In The End

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2932a - Nov 22, 2022
Every Move The [CB]/[WEF] & The Biden Admin Make Will Destroy Them In The EndThe people around the world are experiencing inflation, the more the [WEF] pushes their agenda the more it is going to destroy themselves. The inflation is hitting hard out in Europe and now the people in the US are seeing move up again. The [CB] is the root of all evil.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
