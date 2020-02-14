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LEO FRANK: THE LYNCHING OF A GUILTY MAN
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62 views • February 14, 2020
The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Volume Three, has now been BANNED from Amazon.com!
The Leo Frank case is considered the greatest single act of anti-Semitism in American history. So who is Leo Frank? Thousands of quotations and footnotes and over 160 illustrations, charts, photos, maps, and diagrams. Softcover • 536 Pages • 1,227 Footnotes • Extensive Index • Comprehensive Bibliography
Jewish writer Ron Unz reviewed this book:
"Anonymous works published by heavily-demonized religious-political movements naturally engender considerable caution, but once I began reading the 500 pages of The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man I was tremendously impressed by the quality of the historical analysis. I think I have only very rarely encountered a research monograph on a controversial historical event that provided such an enormous wealth of carefully-argued analysis backed by such copious evidence. The authors seemed to display complete mastery of the major secondary literature of the last one hundred years while drawing very heavily upon the various primary sources, including court records, personal correspondence, and contemporaneous publications, with the overwhelming majority of the 1200 footnotes referencing newspaper and magazine articles of that era. The case they made for Frank’s guilt seemed absolutely overwhelming."
This book can be purchased here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/The-Secret-Relationship-Between-Blacks-and-Jews-Vol-3-The-Leo-Frank-Case/372951013814?hash=item56d59cd9b6:g:0S8AAOSwsTdZcj-R
The Leo Frank case is considered the greatest single act of anti-Semitism in American history. So who is Leo Frank? Thousands of quotations and footnotes and over 160 illustrations, charts, photos, maps, and diagrams. Softcover • 536 Pages • 1,227 Footnotes • Extensive Index • Comprehensive Bibliography
Jewish writer Ron Unz reviewed this book:
"Anonymous works published by heavily-demonized religious-political movements naturally engender considerable caution, but once I began reading the 500 pages of The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man I was tremendously impressed by the quality of the historical analysis. I think I have only very rarely encountered a research monograph on a controversial historical event that provided such an enormous wealth of carefully-argued analysis backed by such copious evidence. The authors seemed to display complete mastery of the major secondary literature of the last one hundred years while drawing very heavily upon the various primary sources, including court records, personal correspondence, and contemporaneous publications, with the overwhelming majority of the 1200 footnotes referencing newspaper and magazine articles of that era. The case they made for Frank’s guilt seemed absolutely overwhelming."
This book can be purchased here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/The-Secret-Relationship-Between-Blacks-and-Jews-Vol-3-The-Leo-Frank-Case/372951013814?hash=item56d59cd9b6:g:0S8AAOSwsTdZcj-R
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