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The 10th Amendment and the Virginia Ratifying Convention
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7 views • April 17, 2020
In Virginia, there was pretty fierce debate over the ratification of the Constitution. The principle of delegated and reserved powers - which eventually became the 10th Amendment - was a big focus of people like James Madison, George Mason, Patrick Henry, Edmund Randolph and more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 17, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 17, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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