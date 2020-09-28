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Building Friendships from Scratch - Daniel Mackler Guest Hosts the Freedomain Radio Call In Show
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12 views • September 28, 2020
Daniel Mackler guest hosts the 4/21/13 Freedomain Radio Sunday Call In Show.
0:00 - Pirate Radio and Hugging Stefan Molyneux
3:00 - Daniel's Podcast Plans
9:13 - Getting Information After a Relationship Ends
23:50 - Getting Off Psych Drugs and Finding a Supportive Therapist
50:40 - Giving Up Dissociative Behaviors
1:17:40 - Building Friendships from Scratch
Daniel Mackler's Website: http://wildtruth.net/
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
0:00 - Pirate Radio and Hugging Stefan Molyneux
3:00 - Daniel's Podcast Plans
9:13 - Getting Information After a Relationship Ends
23:50 - Getting Off Psych Drugs and Finding a Supportive Therapist
50:40 - Giving Up Dissociative Behaviors
1:17:40 - Building Friendships from Scratch
Daniel Mackler's Website: http://wildtruth.net/
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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