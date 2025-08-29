Мой товарищ, в смертельной агонии.../O my comrade, in your final misery...

I wrote music for and translated to English the poem by Ion Degen (1925-2017). This poem, depicting the reality of war contrary to official propaganda, was impossible to be published in the USSR (even the name of the author was unknown). It was published in Russia only in early 1990-s.

NB. The poem was written in Dec 1944. The war in Europe was going to the end, the Soviet army was advancing in all fronts - but Soviet soldiers still lacked proper footgear.

Score: http://yun.complife.info/O_my_comrade...

Original text:

Мой товарищ, в смертельной агонии

Не зови понапрасну друзей.

Дай-ка лучше согрею ладони я

Над дымящейся кровью твоей.





Ты не плачь, не стони, ты не маленький,

Ты не ранен, ты просто убит.

Дай на память сниму с тебя валенки.

Нам ещё наступать предстоит.





Translation:

O my comrade, in your final misery

Do not call - all in vain - for your friends,

But instead, while your blood drains so easily,

In its steam let me warm up my hands.





Do not whine, do not moan, it's all flummery,

You are not wounded, you are just slain.

Let me take your felt boots in your memory -

We still must go to battle again.





The photo is a real photo of a dead Soviet soldier taken by German photographer.