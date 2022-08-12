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US showered money on unknown recipients in Afghanistan for decades – report
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19 views • August 12, 2022

RT


August 11, 2022


While Washington approves package after package of military aid to Ukraine, a recent report by Brown University indicates that the US has been sending billions of dollars to ‘Miscellaneous Undisclosed Recipients’ in Afghanistan for decades. RT’s Rachel Blevins takes a closer look.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fllsp-us-showered-money-on-unknown-recipients-in-afghanistan-for-decades-report.html


Keywords
uswashingtonunited statesafghanistanfinancertdecadesbillions of dollarspackagesmilitary aidbrown universityrachel blevinsshadow businessunknown recipients
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