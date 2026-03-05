BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The 8% Guarantee — What The Wall Street Journal WON'T Tell You
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
39 views • 1 day ago

The 8% Guarantee — What The Wall Street Journal WON'T Tell You


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v76oovg-teslas-free-energy-the-bond-implosion-and-how-to-secure-your-retirement-bef.html


While the markets crash and the dollar burns, one thing remains: guaranteed income that cannot end.


In this essential retirement briefing, financial strategist Brandon Clarke reveals the hidden weapon in the war for your financial future: the fixed indexed annuity. Not the confusing products of the past, but a modern fortress designed to generate guaranteed lifetime income—regardless of what the markets do.


Clarke breaks down the "two bucket" strategy: one bucket for growth that locks in gains every year and never goes down, another bucket for income that guarantees payouts for life—even if you live to 120. He shares real illustrations: a 70 and 65-year-old couple locking in 8% guaranteed income immediately. Not based on market performance. Not subject to crashes. Just a paycheck for life.


In a world of uncertainty, peace of mind is the ultimate luxury. Gold for growth. Silver for security. Annuities for income. And a plan that outlasts the chaos.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


wealth coach universityfixed indexed annuityguaranteed lifetime incomeretirement income planning8 percent guaranteed returnlongevity risk eliminationincome rider bonusannuity growth bucketprincipal protectioninflation beating assetssocial security backupjoint life payoutretirement stress reductionbrandon financial servicesfinancial foundation stability
