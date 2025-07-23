RT News - July 23 2025 6AM GMT

July 23, 2025

rt.com





Ukrainians rise up in protest as Vladimir Zelensky signs a law restricting the independence of the nation’s anti-corruption watchdog. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader pleads for more financial and military support but a growing number of European leaders are starting to question who will foot the bill. And in Gaza - four children die from starvation in a single day as famine spreads across the war-torn region. Humanitarian organizations worldwide are raising alarms and urging Israel to allow the flow of aid to increase.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515