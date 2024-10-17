BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS PRESENT DARKNESS - THEIR INFLUENCE ON MANKIND THROUGHOUT HISTORY UNTIL NOW. - RBTV38
The Appearance
326 followers
5
180 views • 6 months ago

REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 38


NOTE:


In this program we continue where we left off last time. We talk about how this evil darkness has influenced human civilizations from the beginning until today. When you listen to the things you are about to hear, you are never going to be able to look at anything the same way ever again. Jesus Christ taught in parables when he was here on this earth, and later explained it to his disciples with clarity. This will probably take a few podcasts. Share this podcast with your friends and relatives. They need to know what lies ahead.



Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
nibiruplanet xufospiritual warfaremark of the beastfallen angelsantichrist666one world religionday of the lordstrong delusionman of sinancient civilizationsancient culturesmiracles of jesussolar flaresgreat deceptionuapsigns in the heavensfallen onesman of lawlessnessgeomagnetic stormsthe seven thundersheavens shakenextra dimensional beings
