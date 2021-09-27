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Nancy Kerner and Danielle Stotijn from 3D to 5D
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2 views • September 27, 2021
Nancy Kerner has called upon the Lightworkers, Healers, and Angels to assist humanity through the Ascension process using Light & Love as the foundation for Peace on Earth.
Danielle Stotijn is an incredible woman who developed a powerful and practical set of skills to journey from a 3rd Dimensional Consciousness to a 5th Dimensional Consciousness called Bridge to the 5th Dimension, The Fast Track to Autonomy, Health, and Light.
She is a very wise woman with a gift for knowing the importance of self-reflection and allow the healing process to guide you into the light of love, acceptance, and compassion for yourself and humanity.
Thank you Danielle!
Danielle and Nancy will co-facilitate LIVE Healing Zoom Calls!
Be sure to sign up for the next Free Events at www.NancyKerner.com
Telegram: https://t.me/NancyKernerVisiondancer
Here are Danielle's Links for her book and telegram channel
https://houseofmastery.nl/
Telegram: https://t.me/DDay1978
Danielle Stotijn is an incredible woman who developed a powerful and practical set of skills to journey from a 3rd Dimensional Consciousness to a 5th Dimensional Consciousness called Bridge to the 5th Dimension, The Fast Track to Autonomy, Health, and Light.
She is a very wise woman with a gift for knowing the importance of self-reflection and allow the healing process to guide you into the light of love, acceptance, and compassion for yourself and humanity.
Thank you Danielle!
Danielle and Nancy will co-facilitate LIVE Healing Zoom Calls!
Be sure to sign up for the next Free Events at www.NancyKerner.com
Telegram: https://t.me/NancyKernerVisiondancer
Here are Danielle's Links for her book and telegram channel
https://houseofmastery.nl/
Telegram: https://t.me/DDay1978
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