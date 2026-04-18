Ceasefire, Israeli-style: troops roll through ruins in Lebanon - not a single building left

Ceasefire, Israeli-style: watch troops roll through ruins in Lebanon

Israeli forces drive through the southern Lebanese town of Aynata — not a single building left intact.

Adding, first freshest update:

❗️BREAKING - Israeli Channel 12: - US officials say that if no agreement is reached in these 3 days before the ceasefire ends, they will return to war.

Adding:

Major scandal: Zionist sources confirm extensive Iranian intelligence infiltration of the Israeli Air Force 🚨

📺 Channel 15 reports a widespread espionage network in sensitive sections — transferring data on systems, weapons, and prominent individuals directly to Iran ⚡️

🎖️ A senior IAF commander has warned soldiers of numerous espionage cases, openly acknowledging the threat. The Air Force has been penetrated.

@Ir_intel_voice