Ceasefire, Israeli-style: troops roll through ruins in Lebanon - not a single building left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ceasefire, Israeli-style: watch troops roll through ruins in Lebanon
Israeli forces drive through the southern Lebanese town of Aynata — not a single building left intact.
Adding, first freshest update:
❗️BREAKING - Israeli Channel 12: - US officials say that if no agreement is reached in these 3 days before the ceasefire ends, they will return to war.
Adding:
Major scandal: Zionist sources confirm extensive Iranian intelligence infiltration of the Israeli Air Force 🚨
📺 Channel 15 reports a widespread espionage network in sensitive sections — transferring data on systems, weapons, and prominent individuals directly to Iran ⚡️
🎖️ A senior IAF commander has warned soldiers of numerous espionage cases, openly acknowledging the threat. The Air Force has been penetrated.
@Ir_intel_voice