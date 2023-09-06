Elite Panic Over 2024 MAGA. Agee's LIVE on Banners. B2T Show Sep 5, 2023

Elite Panic Over 2024 MAGA. Agee's LIVE on Banners.



Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!

Move off of Cabal Insurance to Share Healthcare

https://sharehealthcare.com/rickb2t Referral Code: RickB2T

Use the Christian system and providers you want!

Pain, Allergy Relief, Weight Loss and More! Experience the Quantum Effect:

https://qestrong.com

All natural with no drugs or side effects.

Coupon Code: B2T

Become an Impactor! Name your price here:

Https://blessed2teach.com/impactor

Prepare for the Great Exodus and Great Harvest.

Fight with Scott and Rick in economic warfare!

tomahawkswitch.com

Switch so the Cabal cannot control you with your $$

Backstage is Now Free!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.

Help Mike Lindell fight!

https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off)

Show the Cancel Culture They Won't Win!

Written Prayer Request Wall

https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/

Join us in the Backstage Ministry! Now Free.

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Q&A Backstage every Tue & Wed & PraiseNPray and WordNWorship 4 nights a week.

Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/

PREPARE with emergency food and water:

https://preparewithrick.com

In stock and shipping quickly!

Dr. Ardis Immune Supplements & Acne Treatments:

thedrardisshow.com/shop-all/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order

All B2T Sponsors in 1 place:

https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors/

Defund the Swamp & Refund the Kingdom!

Have you been blessed by Blessed2Teach?

https://blessed2teach.com/donations

Give a Donation of any size to the B2T Ministry

Free Gift here!

Https://blessed2teach.com/freegift

The Reliability of the Bible and Your Authority in Christ

Ageless Collagen to restore your youth

https://blessed2teach.com/collagen

For Gorgeous Hair, Skin and Nails

Stay alert and energetic with Giddy Up!

https://blessed2teach.com/GiddyUp

Recommended by Gene Ho and Rick

God’s Word Frequencies for Peace and Joy!

Https://blessed2teach.com/anxiety

Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.

Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!

https://b2tneighborhood.com

Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:

http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/

#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#B2TNeighborhood