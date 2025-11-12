Veterans Day - Passport Changes - Trump Winning - Maureen Comey

Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day





President thanks veterans for service while VA Secretary praises department's progress under Trump administration





President Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the nation’s fallen service members.





He was joined by Vice President JD Vance and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.





"This morning on these hallowed grounds where generations of American heroes rest in eternal glory, we gather to fulfill the sacred duty of every free man and woman. On Veterans Day, we honor those who have worn the uniform, who have borne the battle, who have stood to watch, and whose ranks have formed the mighty wall of flesh and blood, bravery and devotion that has defended our freedom for 250 years," Trump said at the Memorial Amphitheater.





Obama surprises Honor Flight veterans arriving in Washington: 'We are very grateful'





Former President Barack Obama praises veterans for their service and sacrifice





Supreme Court greenlights Trump’s EO requiring new passports to only display biological sex





The 6-3 decision will stay until the Supreme Court issues a final ruling based on the merits phase of litigations





In a 6-3 decision Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted an emergency stay order requiring all new passports to display an individual’s biological sex at birth.





The vote upholds President Donald Trump’s executive order, requiring the federal government to recognize “male” and “female” as biological sex instead of people to mark their perceived gender.





Canada issues warning for citizens with gender-neutral passports travelling to U.S.





Global Affairs says 'X' marker may not be recognized at the border





Trump's Media War





$56M in Settlements from ABC, CBS, and Facebook

ABC News, Facebook, and Paramount's CBS have all paid millions to Trump over attempts to silence, censor, or maliciously impair his political career.





Jeffrey Epstein claimed prosecutors offered his freedom if he agreed to implicate Donald Trump: cellmate





Jeffrey Epstein claimed New York federal prosecutors told him he could walk free if he agreed to implicate Donald Trump, according to his ex-cellmate.





After his arrest on child sex-trafficking charges in July 2019, Epstein was transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan — where he shared a cell with ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione, who was awaiting trial before being convicted on a quadruple-murder charge.





Tartaglione, 57, now claims that Epstein, who died a month after being arrested, told him prosecutors had offered to cut a deal if he’d snitch on President Trump, who was then in his first term.





