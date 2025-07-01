The Rivers - Dream On

Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers.





This song is from our 2nd demo, it was restructured with added piano and percussion. The video was edited from the film The Man With The Golden Arm (1955) starring Frank Sinatra which is in the public domain. It was Directed by Otto Preminger with Cinematography by Sam Leavitt.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man_with_the_Golden_Arm





Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Produced by Steven Broome

Music Video by Steven Broome