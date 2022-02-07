Peter Thiel to Step Down From Facebook Meta's Board

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Meta announced Monday that Thiel, who was a member of the board of directors since 2005, would be stepping down.
Thiel's move comes as he turns his focus to influencing November’s midterm elections, a person familiar with his thinking told The New York Times.
Thiel has been a significant donor to Republican candidates. He’s put millions into the campaigns of two Republicans running in battleground states — Blake Masters in Arizona and J.D. Vance in Ohio.