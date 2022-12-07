Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sajid Javid says “SO WHAT” that whites are becoming a minority in their own country.
94 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 19 hours ago |

Sajid Javid says “SO WHAT” that whites are becoming a minority in their own country.


https://rumble.com/v1zd1n4-sajid-jarvis-says-so-what-that-whites-are-becoming-a-minority-in-their-own-.html


Original Source:-

https://youtu.be/6PtlPOsH8Mo


Katie Hopkins & Mark Steyn explain todays politics in the UK.


https://youtu.be/l8V9juVb0SI


A no-nonsense take on the day's news, with Mark Steyn's signature frank views and big name interviews.


=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Sajid Javid, Stands Down, Conservative Are Collapsing


Keywords
sajid javidstands downthe conservatives are collapsing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket