Sajid Javid says “SO WHAT” that whites are becoming a minority in their own country.





https://rumble.com/v1zd1n4-sajid-jarvis-says-so-what-that-whites-are-becoming-a-minority-in-their-own-.html





Original Source:-

https://youtu.be/6PtlPOsH8Mo





Katie Hopkins & Mark Steyn explain todays politics in the UK.





https://youtu.be/l8V9juVb0SI





A no-nonsense take on the day's news, with Mark Steyn's signature frank views and big name interviews.





=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Sajid Javid, Stands Down, Conservative Are Collapsing



