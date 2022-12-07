Sajid Javid says “SO WHAT” that whites are becoming a minority in their own country.

https://rumble.com/v1zd1n4-sajid-jarvis-says-so-what-that-whites-are-becoming-a-minority-in-their-own-.html
Original Source:-
https://youtu.be/6PtlPOsH8Mo
Katie Hopkins & Mark Steyn explain todays politics in the UK.
https://youtu.be/l8V9juVb0SI
A no-nonsense take on the day's news, with Mark Steyn's signature frank views and big name interviews.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Sajid Javid, Stands Down, Conservative Are Collapsing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.