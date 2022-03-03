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X22 Report A 03. 02. 22.
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171 views • March 03, 2022
Ep. 2716a - Fed Powell Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud, Tick Tock
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB]s are putting as much pressure as they can on Russia, behind the scenes this has to do with destroying their system. Trudeau that he will ban Russian oil, but Canada does not import Russian oil. Biden puts on act, sanctions Russian but the US is paying 70 million per day for Russian oil. Fed Powell said that there can be more than one reserve currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB]s are putting as much pressure as they can on Russia, behind the scenes this has to do with destroying their system. Trudeau that he will ban Russian oil, but Canada does not import Russian oil. Biden puts on act, sanctions Russian but the US is paying 70 million per day for Russian oil. Fed Powell said that there can be more than one reserve currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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