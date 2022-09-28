We were deceived...

Here's a list of a few of the worst war atrocities the USA has carried out since it was gifted the Statue of Liberty back in 1884. It`s clear now that , since the assassination of Abraham Lincoln by the jesuits, the USA was taken over, subjugated to men in dark suits. The cadaver sitting in the White-House has no idea where he is! The jesuits running the USA will attack any country ,they also killed JFK, even if they`re allies, to get total control of the world. They have turned the EU into a vassal state, and now they`re using the EU and Ukraine to try to subdue Russia, they are even starting another war with China. The Jesuit regime running the USA is determined to bring the world into total chaos and it`s succeeding. Out of the ashes, their plan is to create a new world order, under the control of the Papacy, which the bible warned us about, and it`s coming...