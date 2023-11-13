Create New Account
RUSSIANS ARE BLEEDING, UKRANIANS REPELLED ANOTHER ATTACK IN AVDIIVKA 2023
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Warthog Defense.


Nov 13, 2023


Ukraine military update.


The used audio is from the Youtube audio library


This video is created with Adobe premiere pro


Warthog Defense members are sharing stories, insider tips, news from the front lines, and unique slices of military life including the tough stuff of war.


Warthog Defense provides headline news and technology updates since our community answers the call and makes news. We also cover the rest of the military experience —and in our military equipment guide we present what makes the military unique (and fun).


#Warthogdefense


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoTO7PsU_9Y

attackrussiawarukrainebleedingmassacredavdiivkawarthog defenserepelled

