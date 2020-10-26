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NOUVEL ORDRE MONDIAL | Initiation rituelle occulte et Coronavirus
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37 views • October 26, 2020
« Transformation rituelle occulte et coronavirus : comment le port du masque, le lavage des mains, la « séparation sociale » et le verrouillage sont des rituels occultes séculaires utilisés pour initier les gens à un nouvel ordre mondial. »
Pour en savoir davantage, lire l’article de Guy Boulianne en suivant ce lien :
https://guyboulianne.com/2020/07/14/covid-19-le-port-du-masque-le-lavage-des-mains-la-separation-sociale-et-le-verrouillage-sont-des-rituels-occultes-seculaires/
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes autres chaînes :https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
Pour en savoir davantage, lire l’article de Guy Boulianne en suivant ce lien :
https://guyboulianne.com/2020/07/14/covid-19-le-port-du-masque-le-lavage-des-mains-la-separation-sociale-et-le-verrouillage-sont-des-rituels-occultes-seculaires/
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes autres chaînes :https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
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