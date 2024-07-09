Tense exchange with reporter and White House press secretary over name of neurologist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed by reporters about Biden’s doctors. A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records, though the circumstances of the meeting are unclear.
