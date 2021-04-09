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Christians forced underground: a look at your options for mass and sacraments
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92 views • April 09, 2021
What was once old is now new again as the Jesus-killers flex their muscles behind the mask of a fake plague - raiding and barricading churches and jailing priests. In today's episode we guide you through a walk-through for conducting mass just as the first persecuted Christians did.
Download the free liturgical guide: Mass, Baptism & Prayers of the First Christians
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network TV & Radio
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Download the free liturgical guide: Mass, Baptism & Prayers of the First Christians
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network TV & Radio
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
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