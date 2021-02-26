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#InformationWarfare - Scotty Mar10: 'Break' [21.02.2021]
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70 views • February 26, 2021
Daily Uncensored Updated Real News and Information.
Real Eyes Realize Real Lies - Pause the video to read it all.
- Research for yourself.
- Think for yourself.
- Trust yourself.
17.02.2021 + Video #OperationDarkWinter @CIA
The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas is responsible for a massive power outage that has left millions without
heat during a freezing winter storm.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/tesla-ceo-elon-musk-slams-texas-energy-agency-as-unreliable
Scotty Mar10
51,962 views • Feb 21, 2021
54.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pqTlVP9SevA
https://www.youtube.com/user/txlowlifetx/videos
Real Eyes Realize Real Lies - Pause the video to read it all.
- Research for yourself.
- Think for yourself.
- Trust yourself.
17.02.2021 + Video #OperationDarkWinter @CIA
The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas is responsible for a massive power outage that has left millions without
heat during a freezing winter storm.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/tesla-ceo-elon-musk-slams-texas-energy-agency-as-unreliable
Scotty Mar10
51,962 views • Feb 21, 2021
54.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pqTlVP9SevA
https://www.youtube.com/user/txlowlifetx/videos
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