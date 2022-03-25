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The ATF Is Coming For You If You Own These Guns!
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227 views • March 25, 2022
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God family and guns
A recent internal email leaked from the ATF suggests they are coming for you if you own certain guns.
Your support is critical to our mission and channel. Please consider becoming a GFG patron. http://www.patreon.com/godfamilyandguns
Our website offers a link to submit prayer request.http://www.godfamilyandguns.org
https://www.instagram.com/godfamilyguns/
History of Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm-3...
Car Classics Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5BJ...
God Family and Guns
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxFg...
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/godfamilyand...
God family and guns
A recent internal email leaked from the ATF suggests they are coming for you if you own certain guns.
Your support is critical to our mission and channel. Please consider becoming a GFG patron. http://www.patreon.com/godfamilyandguns
Our website offers a link to submit prayer request.http://www.godfamilyandguns.org
https://www.instagram.com/godfamilyguns/
History of Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm-3...
Car Classics Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5BJ...
God Family and Guns
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxFg...
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/godfamilyand...
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