Rachel Riley on combating antisemitism, 10 years on Countdown and getting girls into maths

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Posted 9January2019 Channel 4 News:
Rachel Riley has been the resident mathematician on game show Countdown for 10 years now, but that's not just what she came on our podcast to talk about.
She's here to do her first serious interview on why she thinks antisemitism in the UK needs to be tackled, the online abuse she's received since speaking up about it and why she thinks more people need to call it out.