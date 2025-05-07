ISRAEL ON FIRE! - You Won't Believe What Caused The Historic Fires!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the historic fires sweeping across Israel, exacerbated by strong winds and a sand storm.





While of course it sounds rather ironic considering the Biblical context, what is even more insane is how the fires started in the first place.





Security sources in Israel report that the fires began when the IDF were burning the ancient olive trees of innocent Palestinian farmers, something Israel does yearly. When the winds caught on, the fire spread dramatically leading to massive fire storms reaching Jerusalem and elsewhere.





Now many Israelis who have not had an issue displacing millions of Palestinians from their homes and pummeling neighborhoods are playing victim, saying these fires are Hamas and the whole world should send money to help them. Typical.





Of course many Israelis are against recent atrocities and don't buy the October 7th narrative and of course no one should cheer on innocent people losing their homes, especially children. Two wrongs don't make a right.





Still, this has got to be one of the most ironic stories in recent history!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





