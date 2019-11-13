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Nullification: Thomas Jefferson's Kentucky Resolutions of 1798
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17 views • November 13, 2019
On this day in history - November 13, 1798 - the Kentucky Senate passed Jefferson's resolutions against the Alien and Sedition Acts. The House passed the measure 3 days prior, sending it to Gov. James Garrard. Recognizing long-standing foundational principles, the resolutions - along with similar ones passed the following month in Virginia - became the documents to first formalize the principle of nullification.
Path to Liberty: November 13, 2019
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Path to Liberty: November 13, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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