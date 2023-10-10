Create New Account
Urgent Prophetic Insight: Message from Parliament - Israel at War
channel image
Ark of Grace Ministries
28 Subscribers
33 views
Published 21 hours ago

Join Amanda for an urgent prophetic insight following the devastating events taking place in Israel. She shares an important message from the Israeli Parliament and prophecy concerning current events. Please continue to pray for peace in Israel. Tune in Monday, Oct. 9 @4pm ET.

Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

Keywords
israelwarprophetic insightamanda graceark of grace ministries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket