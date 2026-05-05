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OPEC Breaks Up
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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OPEC just lost its third biggest producer, the United Arab Emirates (better known as Dubai).

Did America’s “drill baby drill” end the most destructive cartel in history?

Who wins? Who loses?

For the moment, not much changes.

Once the war is over, global oil prices could drop $5-10 (about 50 cents/gallon at the pump).

It is great for countries that import a lot, mixed for countries that are self-sufficient and terrible for countries that export a lot.

Will other OPEC members follow Dubai out the door — and does the entire cartel break up?

If that happens, it could drop oil prices closer to $20 compared to pre-war.

You would be looking at $40-45 oil and $2 gasoline.

It would be the biggest transfer of wealth since the Marshall Plan, mostly from bad guys to good guys.

Whatever the war is doing on the ground, it has lit a fuse on key globalist institutions.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (5 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/uRAPcN9MpCA

Keywords
americarussiavenezuelachinadonald trumpsaudi arabiaoilcanadastrait of hormuzjapaneuropenatokoreaasiabrazilfrackingcarteloil exportsopecdubaiuaeunited arab emiratesoil importspeter st ongedrill baby drill
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