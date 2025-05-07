And they are surprised Russia doesn't want to agree to this.

Adding:

JD Vance thinks "Russia is asking for too much"

“The Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict. We think they’re asking for too much,” Vance said.

Vance said the next step is to get Ukraine and Russia to agree to talk to each other.

“We would like both the Russians and the Ukrainians to actually agree on some basic guidelines for sitting down and talking to one another,” he said. “That is the next big step we’d like to take.”

Speaking to the Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington, he said that the U.S. is focusing on a long-term settlement since Russia has rejected the U.S. call for a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow has said that sort of temporary pause is not in its strategic interest because it would allow Ukraine to regroup.



