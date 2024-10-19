Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Mature in Christ: The Call to Be Watchful

Brother Larry delivers a message focused on spiritual warfare, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and maturity in combating worldly temptations and Satan’s influence. He highlights the necessity for Christians to be watchful and alert, using scriptural references to underscore his points.

Larry begins by discussing the concept of loving not the world, referencing 1 John 2:15, which warns against being consumed by worldly desires that lead to spiritual death. He explains that Christians should discern the difference between the wisdom of God and the wisdom of the world, emphasizing that without the Holy Spirit, individuals are blind to spiritual truths.

He cites 1 Corinthians 2:6-16, which contrasts the spiritual understanding granted to believers with the ignorance of those who follow worldly standards. Larry warns against the three temptations described in 1 John: the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life. He stresses the need for Christians to be vigilant, as these desires can lead to a downfall in their spiritual lives.

Larry urges believers to be aware of their thoughts and actions, questioning whether they focus on spiritual matters or conform to worldly patterns. He encourages transformation through the renewing of the mind, as stated in Romans 12:1-2. The message concludes with a call to vigilance and strength in faith, warning that spiritual complacency can lead to spiritual death.

Overall, the message promotes an active, discerning Christian life, emphasizing that believers must resist worldly influences and remain steadfast in their walk with Christ.