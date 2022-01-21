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Virus Isolation: Is it Real? Andrew Kaufman MD responds to Jeremy Hammond
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30 views • January 21, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
Andrew Kaufman M.D. refutes Jeremy Hammond's recent interview opinioning that SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to exist. Point by point, Kaufman debunks Hammond's explanation of how a virus is discovered.
The definitions, the science, and technology behind isolation, the methodology being used by scientists, and the agenda by governmental agencies are examined with the appropriate corrections. Hammond's argument is the same old one trick pony being trotted out with pomp, circumstance, and pedigree.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnpfmjmXNH0O/
Andrew Kaufman M.D. refutes Jeremy Hammond's recent interview opinioning that SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to exist. Point by point, Kaufman debunks Hammond's explanation of how a virus is discovered.
The definitions, the science, and technology behind isolation, the methodology being used by scientists, and the agenda by governmental agencies are examined with the appropriate corrections. Hammond's argument is the same old one trick pony being trotted out with pomp, circumstance, and pedigree.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnpfmjmXNH0O/
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