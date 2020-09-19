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26 - Fabienne t'explique ... QAnon et le grand réveil, c'est quoi ? - Partie II
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16 views • September 19, 2020
Seconde vidéo sur le phénomène QAnon et le grand réveil du peuple sur les mensonges des élites et des médias, et la guerre que livre le gouvernement Trump contre l'état profond.
Vidéo enregistrée en Mars 2019.
Sites de référence :
http://qmap.pub
http://qanon.pub
Vidéo enregistrée en Mars 2019.
Sites de référence :
http://qmap.pub
http://qanon.pub
Keywords
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