End Times (Part 2) The 3 Days of Darkness (Ep. 61) Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)

Fr. Chris Alar





Nov 10, 2022

What does the Catholic Church teach about the End Times? Are we in them now? Specifically, the 3 days of darkness prophecies are referenced more than once in Scripture (in both the Old and New Testaments) and are also brought up in the Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska and the writings of other saints. * GET YOUR 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS CANDLES HERE * Listen as Fr. Chris Alar, MIC “sheds light” on this topic in the second of three episodes on the End Times. Special guest Daniel O’Connor.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 61: End Times (Part 2): 3 Days of Darkness.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amW0PJRqCT0



