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Fauci + Covid19 = 1984 AIDS Playbook?
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55 views • August 12, 2021
Aug 12, 2021
Titans Of Liberty
Fauci has long seen himself as "The Face of the Federal Government". As displayed in an interview with the Lasker Foundation in 2007, Fauci lays out what seems to be a "strategy" he developed in the '80's during the AIDS epidemic, with "activist" who once opposed him.
Fast Forward to the 2020 Riots across the Nation. Does Fauci "activate" his team of Activist to push his hidden agendas with Big Pharma and others...
Was this part of the "Plot Against Trump & America in 2020"?
Links:
https://laskerfoundation.org/winners/advancements-in-aids-relief-and-biodefense/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riVLJ37JKgI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfuxMZvh2Rc
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/whitewashing-aids-history_b_4762295
https://www.aier.org/article/fauci-was-duplicitous-on-the-aids-epidemic-too/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ed531bab1c7d4002fb5d630
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Fauci
https://banned.video/watch?id=6114c2494176214a2a2ef0df
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Titans Of Liberty, Alex Jones, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
Titans Of Liberty
Fauci has long seen himself as "The Face of the Federal Government". As displayed in an interview with the Lasker Foundation in 2007, Fauci lays out what seems to be a "strategy" he developed in the '80's during the AIDS epidemic, with "activist" who once opposed him.
Fast Forward to the 2020 Riots across the Nation. Does Fauci "activate" his team of Activist to push his hidden agendas with Big Pharma and others...
Was this part of the "Plot Against Trump & America in 2020"?
Links:
https://laskerfoundation.org/winners/advancements-in-aids-relief-and-biodefense/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riVLJ37JKgI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfuxMZvh2Rc
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/whitewashing-aids-history_b_4762295
https://www.aier.org/article/fauci-was-duplicitous-on-the-aids-epidemic-too/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ed531bab1c7d4002fb5d630
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Fauci
https://banned.video/watch?id=6114c2494176214a2a2ef0df
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Titans Of Liberty, Alex Jones, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
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