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ALERT: New Spanish Bill Will Mandate Coronavirus Vaccinations
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71 views • March 02, 2021
The regional government of Galicia in north-western Spain has declared that the controversial coronavirus vaccination should be mandatory for all 2.7 million citizens. The announcement was made by Galicia’s left-wing regional president Alberto Nuñez Feijóo at a press conference on Tuesday. His government has been working on a corresponding bill since November that will mandate the gene-altering mRNA injection to treat a virus 99.8% of people will survive.
Those who refuse to be injected will be fined several thousand euros. If the violation is classified as a “minor offense”, a fine of EUR 1,000 to EUR 3,000 ($1,200 USD to $3,600 USD) is due. In cases where the violation “poses a risk or serious harm to the health of the population”, the fine can range from € 3,000 to € 60,000. ($3,600 USD to $73,000 USD)
Those who refuse to be injected will be fined several thousand euros. If the violation is classified as a “minor offense”, a fine of EUR 1,000 to EUR 3,000 ($1,200 USD to $3,600 USD) is due. In cases where the violation “poses a risk or serious harm to the health of the population”, the fine can range from € 3,000 to € 60,000. ($3,600 USD to $73,000 USD)
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