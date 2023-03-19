Is Klaus Schwab & the WEF following an E.T. Agenda?

This is the first time that the Brian Ruhe Show group was combined with the Preparing for E.T. Contact Meetup. I talked about some of the UFO history and I justified UFO secrecy. I am in favour of the hybridization process. I asked about what is the extraterrestrial role involved with Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF)?

I finish with the prophecies of WW III which I have at this video playlist

https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/

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