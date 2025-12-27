BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Black Santa Serenades Jim Fetzer Flunky Paul Hilf With All I Want For Christmas Is My 2 Front Teeth
Victor Hugo Art
Victor Hugo Art
356 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 1 day ago

Black Santa Serenades Jim Fetzer Flunky Paul Hilf With All I Want For Christmas Is My 2 Front Teeth.

SEE FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v73i1fc-victor-hugo-live-with-guest-host-black-gay-jewish-santa-kwanzaa-celebration.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

If you value this truth teller and can contribute to keep his reports coming, please do so by clicking on the link below:

https://victorhugocollection.com

ANARCHAPULCO 2026 For 10% DISCOUNT USE COUPON CODE: MaverickArtistVictorHugo

www.anarchapulco.com

The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr. is a multifaceted American artist, filmmaker, author, journalist and founder of the Trademarked, Modern Art Music Movement, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth, worldwide. He is recognized for pioneering modern art gonzo journalism, a fusion of Hunter S. Thompson’s gonzo style with cryptic, subliminal art inspired by Dali and Picasso. His work often addresses social and political themes, aiming to document the "beautiful chaos" of contemporary life for future generations. He directed the award-winning film Crackhead Jesus: The Movie (2010).

Victor-Hugo Vaca II claims "art is the last bastion of free speech" and as a dissident, Veteran, American refugee, living in the former USSR, Republic of Georgia, near the border with Russia, between War Zones and hot spots of global conflict, after escaping China, two hours before the last border closed, on the day that the Wuhan virus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang died, he uses modern-art-gonzo-journalism to combat censorship on steroids during the information war.

Known as, The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, the native New Yorker born in the same Elmhurst Hospital as President Donald Trump, is listed in the Library of Congress Reference Book, by DB Burkeman titled, "Stickers: From Punk Rock to Contemporary Art", as "one of the most influential artists of our time", alongside The Wu Tang Clan, Banksy and Shepard Fairey.

The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo founded and Trademarked, the Modern Art Music Movement, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth, worldwide and attended the prestigious United States Naval Academy alongside Carter Page in the Class of 1993. He has dedicated his life to shedding Light on the darkness so that the darkness cannot overcome it and starts every Modern Art Music Movement podcast by stating, "My job is not to be politically correct. It is to witness, observe, analyze and document, the beautiful chaos that surrounds us all, so that future generations can understand how we got to this moment in time."

Victor-Hugo Vaca II can be reached at [email protected]

Keywords
healthsciencefoodtravelvaccinegeorgiaairlinescovidvictorhugobatumi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy