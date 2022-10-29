⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Oct 29, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(29 October 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In the Kupyansk direction, as a result of the active actions of the Russian troops, two reinforced companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a unit of foreign mercenaries were defeated close to Timkovka, Ivanovka, Tabayevka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region). More than 70 Ukrainian personnel and militants, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, and ten cars were annihilated.





💥Near Staroverovka (Kharkov region), two U.S. HIMARS MLRS installations, four tanks, 15 vehicles, a muniton depot, and 43 Ukrainian militants were neutralised by a missile strike.





◽️ In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy carried on unsuccessful attacks by tank and motorised infantry companies in the direction of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 Artillery fire and army aviation strikes eliminated more than 70 Ukrainian personnel, four tanks, two armoured combat vehicles, and three pickup trucks.





◽️ In the Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the AFU launched five attacks by company tactical groups in the directions of Mylovoye, Sukhanovo, Pyatikhatki, Ishchenko, Bruskinskoye, and Sadok (Kherson region).





💥 As a result of the fire damage and successful actions of the Russian troops, the enemy was thrown back to the initial positions. More than 60 Ukrainian personnel, 17 armoured fighting vehicles, and 12 cars were destroyed.





💥 Unmanned aerial vehicles strikes successfully eliminated a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft self-propelled missile system and two U.S. M777 howitzers near Vysokopolye and Novogrigorovka (Kherson region).





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery neutralised nine AFU command posts close to Petropavlovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov region), Dopropolye, Zvanovka, Torskoye, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Trifonovka, Andreyevka, and Davydov Brod (Kherson region) as well as 68 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 189 areas.





💥 Two ammunition depots were wiped out in the areas of the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka (Kherson region) and Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Prishib (Nikolayev region).





💥 Russia's Air Defence shot down 14 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Arapovka, Svatovo, Raevka, and Rudovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Elenovka and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), Burchak (Zaporozhye region), Novokamenka, Mylovoye, Klapaya, and Charivnoye (Kherson region).





💥 In addition, nine shells of the U.S. HIMARS MLRS were shot down near Novaya Kakhovka, Olgino, and Otradokamenka (Kherson region), as well as eight American HARM anti-radiation missiles close to Zelenovka and Antonovka (Kherson region) and Svistunovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 327 airplanes and 164 helicopters, 2,370 unmanned aerial vehicles, 384 air defence missile systems, 6,162 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 878 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,536 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,863 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.