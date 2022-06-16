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BREAKING: Project Veritas LEAKS #TwitterAllHands with Elon Musk
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155 views • June 16, 2022

BREAKING: Project Veritas LEAKS #TwitterAllHands with Elon Musk

Project Veritas has obtained video of Elon Musk’s meeting with Twitter employees this week.  While speaking to the staff, Musk explained that he believes it is important for there to be free speech and transparency at the company.

“It’s essential to have free speech and to be able to communicate freely,” Musk told Twitter’s staff. “If there are multiple opinions, just make sure we’re not sort of, driving a narrative.” 

"It’s essential to have free speech."

"It’s important to represent multiple opinions & not driving a narrative."

“In order for people to have trust in Twitter there needs to be transparency.”

Musk also reasserted his belief that both the furthest ten percent of the right and of the left should both be equally unhappy with the platform. He said that he favors moderate politics. He explained that his vision for free speech is all speech that falls within the bounds of the law.

SEE FULL CALL - https://youtu.be/FLvTcRrzy20

TWEET THE LEAKED VIDEO NOW: https://ctt.ac/HS5QO

Keywords
free speechproject veritastwitterelon muskjames okeefeno censorshipemployee meeting
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